Himatsingka Seide Ltd (HMSD.NS)

HMSD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

354.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.05 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs358.70
Open
Rs355.45
Day's High
Rs362.95
Day's Low
Rs351.00
Volume
67,139
Avg. Vol
172,493
52-wk High
Rs400.00
52-wk Low
Rs231.50

Thu, Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-India's Himatsingka Seide June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 506.3 million rupees versus profit of 453.5 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Himatsingka Seide appoints K P Rangaraj as group CFO

* Says Ashutosh Halbe to step down as interim CFO Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tBEPry) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Himatsingka Seide appoints Ashutosh Halbe as interim CFO

* Says approved appointment of Ashutosh Halbe, as interim CFO of company effective July 5, 2017

