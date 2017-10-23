Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L)
529.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
529.00
--
--
--
--
3,096,987
614.50
526.00
Wed, Sep 13 2017
BRIEF-Hammerson announces exercise of early redemption option on GBP 250 mln 6.875 pct bonds
* HAMMERSON PLC ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF EARLY REDEMPTION OPTION IN RESPECT OF GBP 250,000,000 6.875% BONDS DUE 2020
BRIEF-Hammerson, Allianz Real Estate secure 625 mln euro loan for Ireland mall
* HAMMERSON AND ALLIANZ REAL ESTATE ARRANGE A SEVEN-YEAR LOAN SECURED ON DUNDRUM TOWN CENTRE
UPDATE 1-UK's Hammerson first-half net asset value rises 4.3 percent
July 26 Britain-based shopping centre landlord Hammerson Plc posted a 4.3 percent rise in first-half net asset value, as more customers visited its malls.
BRIEF-Hammerson says first-half NAV up 4.3 pct
* HAMMERSON PLC - AS AT JUNE 30, 2017 EPRA NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE 7.71 POUNDS VERSUS 7.39 POUNDS AS AT DEC 31, 2016 (NOT JUNE 30, 2016)
BRIEF-Hammerson HY adjusted eps 15.1 pence
* HAMMERSON PLC - HY ADJUSTED PROFIT 119.4 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 112.6 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Hammerson says CFO to be on leave following planned operation
* Following planned operation last week, Timon Drakesmith, chief financial officer, will be taking a leave of absence in order to recuperate
BRIEF-Hammerson sells Westwood and Westwood gateway retail parks
* Disposal of Westwood and Westwood Gateway Retail Parks, Thanet