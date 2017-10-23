HOCHTIEF AG (HOTG.DE)
149.50EUR
5:34pm IST
€-0.65 (-0.43%)
€150.15
€150.30
€151.05
€149.45
17,845
92,831
€174.00
€118.40
Thu, Oct 19 2017
Abertis pushes Atlantia to improve bid after Hochtief move
MADRID The board of Abertis wants Atlantia to improve its offer for the Spanish toll road group although the Italians have the backing of a key shareholder in a takeover battle.
UPDATE 1-Abertis pushes Atlantia to improve bid after Hochtief move
* Key shareholder also backs Italy's Atlantia (Adds details, share reaction)
Hochtief sees Abertis bidding process run into H1 2018: memo
FRANKFURT Hochtief expects the takeover process for Spanish toll road operator Abertis to run into 2018, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said in a memo to staff.
ACS's Hochtief makes $20 billion counterbid for Abertis
DUESSELDORF/MILAN German builder Hochtief , controlled by Spain's ACS , made a 17.1 billion euro ($20.1 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis on Wednesday, topping a rival offer from Italy's Atlantia .
UPDATE 3-ACS's Hochtief makes $20 billion counterbid for Abertis
* Hochtief plans capital increase of up to 24.8 mln shares (Adds Hochtief CEO comments)
Hochtief CEO says felt no political pressure to launch Abertis bid
DUESSELDORF German builder Hochtief's 17.1 billion-euro (£15.2 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis is purely based on business considerations, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said.
Timeline: ACS's Hochtief sparks takeover battle for Abertis
German builder Hochtief , controlled by Spain's ACS , made a 17.1 billion euro ($20.1 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis on Wednesday, topping a rival offer from Italy's Atlantia .
Hochtief takeover of Abertis would create jobs: German union
DUESSELDORF, Germany A German labor union backed builder Hochtief's plans to take over Spanish toll road operator Abertis on Wednesday, saying a merger of the two companies could create jobs.
Hochtief takeover of Abertis would create jobs - German union
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 18 A German labour union backed builder Hochtief's plans to take over Spanish toll road operator Abertis on Wednesday, saying a merger of the two companies could create jobs.
ACS's Hochtief offers $20.1 billion for Spain's Abertis
FRANKFURT Hochtief , controlled by Spain's ACS , said it was offering a total of around 17.1 billion euros ($20.1 billion) in cash and shares for Spanish toll road operator Abertis .
- Biotech Is Difficult Till The Election - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/21/16)
- China Life Joins Overseas Hotel Train With U.S. Buy
- REIT Rankings: Hotels
- Google And Salesforce Target Twitter
- Wall Street Breakfast: OPEC's New Push For Output Freeze Deal
- Tracking John Paulson's Paulson & Company Portfolio - Q2 2016 Update