Abertis pushes Atlantia to improve bid after Hochtief move

Hochtief sees Abertis bidding process run into H1 2018: memo FRANKFURT Hochtief expects the takeover process for Spanish toll road operator Abertis to run into 2018, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said in a memo to staff.

ACS's Hochtief makes $20 billion counterbid for Abertis DUESSELDORF/MILAN German builder Hochtief , controlled by Spain's ACS , made a 17.1 billion euro ($20.1 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis on Wednesday, topping a rival offer from Italy's Atlantia .

Hochtief CEO says felt no political pressure to launch Abertis bid DUESSELDORF German builder Hochtief's 17.1 billion-euro (£15.2 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis is purely based on business considerations, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said.

Hochtief takeover of Abertis would create jobs: German union DUESSELDORF, Germany A German labor union backed builder Hochtief's plans to take over Spanish toll road operator Abertis on Wednesday, saying a merger of the two companies could create jobs.

