Mon, Sep 18 2017
BRIEF-EFG Hermes opens new office in New York City
* SAYS OPENS NEW BRANCH IN NEW YORK CITY UNDER NAME EFG HERMES USA INC AFTER APPROVAL FROM FINANCIAL INDUSTRY REGULATORY AUTHORITY (FINRA) AND SECURITIES INVESTOR PROTECTION CORPORATION (SIPC) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
BRIEF-EFG Hermes posts Q2 consol profit
* Q2 CONSOL PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EGP 394.8 MILLION VS LOSS OF EGP 69.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-EFG Hermes continues to divest its remaining stake in Crédit Libanais
* CONTINUES TO DIVEST ITS REMAINING STAKE IN CRÉDIT LIBANAIS FOLLOWING SALE OF ITS MAJORITY STAKE IN BANK AND ITS SUBSEQUENT DECONSOLIDATION IN Q2 OF LAST YEAR
UPDATE 1-EFG Hermes to start factoring services, expand leasing
CAIRO, July 18 Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes will begin offering factoring services before the end of the year as part of a push into non-banking services, an EFG official told Reuters on Tuesday.
EFG Hermes expects to advise three firms worth $700 mln by end-2018
CAIRO, July 18 Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes expects to serve as debt adviser to three Middle East companies worth $700 million by the end of 2018, a bank official told Reuters on Tuesday.
BRIEF-EFG Hermes announces $21.5 mln investment in FIM
* Says unit enters into definitive agreements to invest $21.5 million in Frontier Investment Management Partners Ltd (FIM)
BRIEF-EFG Hermes to manage Ahli United Bank funds
* Announces that its asset management division has been awarded mandates from Ahli United Bank - Egypt to manage two funds Tharwa and Alpha Source: (http://bit.ly/2uxGpel) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Egypt's EFG Hermes opens Pakistan office
* Opens Pakistan office and will operate as EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited Source:(http://bit.ly/2qePNAQ) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-EFG Hermes Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax and minority interest from continued operations EGP 236 million versus EGP 79 million year ago
BRIEF-EFG Hermes' Vortex completes acquisition of Terraform's 365 MW UK solar portfolio
* EFG Hermes' Vortex platform completes acquisition of Terraform's 365 MW UK solar portfolio