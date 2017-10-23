Edition:
India

Harte Gold Corp (HRT.TO)

HRT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

0.53CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$0.53
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
286,919
52-wk High
$0.87
52-wk Low
$0.23

BRIEF-Appian acquires additional aggregate of 19.5 mln shares of Harte Gold

* Co, Appian Natural Resources (UST) Fund, acquired aggregate of 19.5 million shares of Harte Gold at $0.62 per common share

BRIEF-Harte Gold announces $20 mln bought deal private placement

* Harte Gold announces $20 million bought deal private placement

BRIEF-Harte Gold says continued positive drilling on its Ontario sugar zone property

* Harte Gold Corp - continued positive drilling at both sugar zone and middle zone on company's 100 pct owned sugar zone property, White River Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

