Heroux Devtek Inc (HRX.TO)
HRX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.19CAD
20 Oct 2017
14.19CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.19
$14.19
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
12,670
12,670
52-wk High
$16.05
$16.05
52-wk Low
$11.06
$11.06
Select another date:
Mon, Oct 2 2017
BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek to buy Cesa in a $205 mln deal
* Heroux-Devtek announces agreement to acquire cesa, a leading european manufacturer of landing gear, actuation and hydraulic systems
BRIEF-Heroux Devtek reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek reports Q4 earnings per share c$0.25
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results
BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek's Longueuil landing gear products employees ratify 3-year agreement
* Heroux-Devtek's Longueuil landing gear products employees ratify three-year agreement
Select another date: