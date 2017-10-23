Edition:
India

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR_u.TO)

HR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

21.59CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$21.59
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
438,295
52-wk High
$23.68
52-wk Low
$20.17

Select another date:

Fri, Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-H&R REIT and H&R Finance Trust call joint special meetings to consider internal reorganization

* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and H&R Finance Trust call joint special meetings to consider internal reorganization

Continue Reading

BRIEF-H&R announces $125 mm senior unsecured debenture financing

* Announces intention to redeem outstanding 2018 convertible unsecured debentures

BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly ‍FFO per stapled unit C$0.46​

* H&R REIT announces second quarter 2017 results and renewal of normal course issuer bid

BRIEF-H&R REIT announces adoption of new compensation program, board expansion

* There will be caps on short term and long term performance awards for executives

Select another date:

Market Views

» More HR_u.TO Market Views