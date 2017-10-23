BNY Mellon and HSBC join Algomi to spur corporate bond liquidity LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - BNY Mellon and HSBC are partnering with bond trading technology provider Algomi to expand corporate bond trading opportunities for their custody clients and the wider market.

Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC agree to pay $132 mln to settle Libor claims Oct 12 Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings Plc have agreed to pay a combined $132 million to settle a U.S. class action brought by futures traders accusing them of manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to a U.S. court filing on Wednesday.

UPDATE 1-HSBC picks John Flint for CEO hotseat LONDON, Oct 12 (IFR) - HSBC Holdings has picked John Flint, who has run its retail and wealth management business for almost five years, to replace Stuart Gulliver as chief executive in February.

MOVES- HSBC, T. Rowe Price, LJ Partnership Oct 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.