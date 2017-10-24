Edition:
India

HSIL Ltd (HSNT.NS)

HSNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

429.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-16.60 (-3.72%)
Prev Close
Rs446.40
Open
Rs445.00
Day's High
Rs451.80
Day's Low
Rs424.15
Volume
523,114
Avg. Vol
95,253
52-wk High
Rs478.00
52-wk Low
Rs273.20

Select another date:

Fri, Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-India's HSIL June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 117.6 million rupees versus 211.7 million rupees year ago

Continue Reading

BRIEF-HSIL gets members' nod for reappointment of Rajendra Kumar Somany as chairman, MD

* Gets members' nod for reappointment of Rajendra Kumar Somany as chairman, MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2v5eYdc) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's HSIL forms strategic initiative committee of directors

* Constituted strategic initiative committee of directors to evaluate options in relation to potential restructuring/ realignment of co's businesses Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pOJXuP) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's HSIL March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 307.5 million rupees versus profit 384.2 million rupees year ago

Select another date:

Market Views

» More HSNT.NS Market Views