HSIL Ltd (HSNT.NS)
HSNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
429.80INR
23 Oct 2017
429.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-16.60 (-3.72%)
Rs-16.60 (-3.72%)
Prev Close
Rs446.40
Rs446.40
Open
Rs445.00
Rs445.00
Day's High
Rs451.80
Rs451.80
Day's Low
Rs424.15
Rs424.15
Volume
523,114
523,114
Avg. Vol
95,253
95,253
52-wk High
Rs478.00
Rs478.00
52-wk Low
Rs273.20
Rs273.20
Select another date:
Fri, Aug 11 2017
BRIEF-India's HSIL June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 117.6 million rupees versus 211.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-HSIL gets members' nod for reappointment of Rajendra Kumar Somany as chairman, MD
* Gets members' nod for reappointment of Rajendra Kumar Somany as chairman, MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2v5eYdc) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's HSIL forms strategic initiative committee of directors
* Constituted strategic initiative committee of directors to evaluate options in relation to potential restructuring/ realignment of co's businesses Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pOJXuP) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's HSIL March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 307.5 million rupees versus profit 384.2 million rupees year ago
Select another date: