BRIEF-Holdsport ‍sees HY HEPS of 191.1 to 199.3 cents per share​ * ‍SEES HY HEADLINE EPS OF 191.1 CENTS PER SHARE TO 199.3 CENTS PER SHARE​

BRIEF-Long4Life to acquire entire issued share capital of Holdsport Ltd * SAYS LONG4LIFE HAS SUBMITTED FIRM INTENTION OFFER LETTER TO HOLDSPORT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF HOLDSPORT LONG4LIFE LIMITED

BRIEF-Holdsport says proposed acquisition by Long4Life * Says submitted a non-binding expression of interest to board of directors of Holdsport in relation to a proposed transaction