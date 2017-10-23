BRIEF-Hiscox appoints Kate Markham as CEO for its London market business * APPOINTMENT OF KATE MARKHAM AS CEO FOR ITS LONDON MARKET BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL‍​

UPDATE 1-Hiscox expects $225 mln net claims from hurricanes Harvey, Irma Oct 2 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd estimated on Monday that it would face net claims totalling about $225 million from Harvey and Irma, as insurers and reinsurers count the cost of the hurricanes.

BRIEF-Hiscox Ltd issues update on Hurricanes Harvey and Irma * ‍UNDERTAKEN A FIRST ESTIMATE OF COMBINED IMPACT OF HURRICANE HARVEY AND HURRICANE IRMA​

Hiscox expects $225 mln net claims from hurricanes Harvey, Irma Oct 2 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd estimated on Monday that it would face net claims totalling about $225 million from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Hiscox names Tom Shewry as director of group finance Sept 20 Hiscox named Tom Shewry as the director of Group Finance, the global insurer said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Hiscox appoints Tom Shewry as director of group finance * SAYS APPOINTMENT OF TOM SHEWRY TO ROLE OF DIRECTOR OF GROUP FINANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

UPDATE 1-Hiscox estimates $150 mln net claims from Harvey Sept 18 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd estimated it would face net claims of about $150 million from Hurricane Harvey and said it has yet to determine losses from Hurricane Irma.

BRIEF-HISCOX estimates net claims of about $150 mln from hurricane Harvey * ‍BASED ON AN INSURED MARKET LOSS OF US$25 BILLION (EXCLUDING GOVERNMENT BACKED NATIONAL FLOOD INSURANCE PROGRAM), HISCOX ESTIMATES NET CLAIMS OF APPROXIMATELY US$150 MILLION​