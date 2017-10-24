Edition:
India

Huhtamaki PPL Ltd (HUHT.NS)

HUHT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

232.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.70 (-2.40%)
Prev Close
Rs237.70
Open
Rs238.95
Day's High
Rs240.00
Day's Low
Rs230.60
Volume
177,934
Avg. Vol
36,282
52-wk High
Rs294.00
52-wk Low
Rs200.95

Select another date:

Mon, Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Huhtamaki PPL approves appointment of Arup Basu as additional director to hold position of MD from Nov 1

* Says approved appointment of Arup Basu as additional director to hold position of MD w.e.f. Nov 1

Continue Reading

BRIEF-India's Huhtamaki PPL HY profit falls

* HY profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit of 532.9 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Huhtamaki PPL June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit of 532.9 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Huhtamaki PPL June qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 72.3 million rupees versus profit 188.3 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Huhtamaki PPL March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter profit 163.2 million rupees versus profit 344.6 million rupees year ago

Select another date:

Market Views

» More HUHT.NS Market Views