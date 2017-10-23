Edition:
Capital Stage AG (HWAG.DE)

HWAG.DE on Xetra

6.35EUR
5:27pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
€6.30
Open
€6.31
Day's High
€6.37
Day's Low
€6.28
Volume
89,928
Avg. Vol
179,587
52-wk High
€6.92
52-wk Low
€5.85

Thu, Jun 1 2017

BRIEF-SPI Energy Co agrees with Capital Stage AG to sell UK solar project

* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces agreement with Capital Stage AG to sell UK solar project

