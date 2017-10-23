Hardwoods Distribution Inc (HWD.TO)
HWD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
21.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
21.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$21.40
$21.40
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
37,913
37,913
52-wk High
$21.46
$21.46
52-wk Low
$16.00
$16.00
Select another date:
Fri, Aug 11 2017
BRIEF-Hardwoods reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.45
* Hardwoods announces strong second quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend by 16% to $0.0725 per share
BRIEF-Hardwoods announces update on U.S.trade investigation against Chinese import plywood
* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood
BRIEF-Hardwoods Distribution Q1 earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 revenue, including rugby, increased 63.3% year-over-year to $257.1 million
Select another date:
- Harry Winston Sale to Swatch Gets Regulatory Nods
- With Marriage Rates Decreasing, These Companies Are Engaging
- Starting the Week Flat
- Harry Winston Diamond Management Discusses Q3 2013 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- New Gemstone ETF May Not Be an Investors Best Friend
- Tiffany's Earnings - Feast or Famine?