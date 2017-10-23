Edition:
India

Hyprop Investments Ltd (HYPJ.J)

HYPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

10,850.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

69.00 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
10,781.00
Open
10,781.00
Day's High
10,854.00
Day's Low
10,728.00
Volume
417,832
Avg. Vol
552,137
52-wk High
13,545.00
52-wk Low
10,400.00

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views