Edition:
India

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZNC.BO)

HZNC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

317.80INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.40 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
Rs322.20
Open
Rs322.35
Day's High
Rs330.60
Day's Low
Rs316.65
Volume
389,339
Avg. Vol
143,393
52-wk High
Rs333.40
52-wk Low
Rs226.75

Select another date:

Hindustan Zinc second-quarter profit rises 34 percent

Hindustan Zinc Ltd , India's biggest zinc miner, posted a 34 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, boosted by higher output and increase in metal prices.

Continue Reading

India's Hindustan Zinc Q2 profit rises 34 pct

Oct 23 Hindustan Zinc Ltd, India's biggest zinc miner, posted a 34 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, boosted by higher output and increase in metal prices.

BRIEF-India's Hindustan Zinc Sept qtr profit up about 34 pct

* Sept quarter net profit 25.45 billion rupees versus profit of 19.02 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-McNally Bharat Engg gets orders from Hindustan Zinc

* Says contract for 2 MTPA lead-zinc ore beneficiation plant at zawar mine of Hindustan Zinc for price of inr 984 million

Hindustan Zinc quarterly profit rises 81 percent

Hindustan Zinc Ltd , India's biggest zinc miner, posted an 81 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by higher income from zinc operations and an increase in the metal prices.

India's Hindustan Zinc quarterly profit rises 81 pct

July 20 Hindustan Zinc Ltd, India's biggest zinc miner, posted an 81 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by higher income from zinc operations and an increase in the metal prices.

BRIEF-Hindustan Zinc June qtr profit up about 81 pct

* June quarter net profit 18.76 billion rupees versus profit of 10.37 billion rupees last year

Select another date:

Market Views

» More HZNC.BO Market Views