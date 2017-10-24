Itissalat Al Maghrib Ste SA (IAM.CS)
IAM.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
136.00MAD
23 Oct 2017
136.00MAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null0.20 (+0.15%)
null0.20 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
null135.80
null135.80
Open
null136.25
null136.25
Day's High
null136.25
null136.25
Day's Low
null136.00
null136.00
Volume
28,096
28,096
Avg. Vol
90,297
90,297
52-wk High
null162.50
null162.50
52-wk Low
null129.10
null129.10
Select another date:
Mon, Oct 23 2017
BRIEF-Itissalat Al Maghrib STE 9M IFRS revenue declines to MAD 26.02 billion
* 9M IFRS REVENUE MAD 26.02 BILLION VERSUS MAD 26.67 BILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Maroc Telecom H1 adj. net profit group share up at MAD 2.92 billion
* H1 EBITDA MAD 8.52 BILLION VERSUS MAD 8.52 BILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Maroc Telecom net income group share rises 8.7% to 1.4 billion Moroccan dirhams
* Q1 2.1% increase in consolidated EBITA to MAD 2,466 million ($246.21 million) and 8.7% rise in group share of net income to MAD 1,366 million, at constant exchange rate and excluding exceptional items
Select another date: