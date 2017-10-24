UPDATE 1-ScottishPower Renewables gets planning approval for 1.2 GW offshore windfarm LONDON, Aug 7 ScottishPower Renewables, part of Spanish utility Iberdrola, has received planning approval from the British government for a 1.2-gigawatt offshore wind farm off the coast of Norfolk, the firm said on Monday.

EXCLUSIVE-IBERDROLA, PARTNERS COULD LAUNCH IPO OF BRAZIL'S NEOENERGIA AS EARLY AS SEPTEMBER, SOURCES SAY EXCLUSIVE-IBERDROLA, PARTNERS COULD LAUNCH IPO OF BRAZIL'S NEOENERGIA AS EARLY AS SEPTEMBER, SOURCES SAY

BRIEF-GE confirms it has secured its first order in Mexico for 7HA.01 gas turbine technology with Iberdrola * General Electric Co- Confirmed it has secured its first order in Mexico for 7HA.01 gas turbine technology with long-time customer Iberdrola Source text : (http://bit.ly/2sQ3bRX) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Iberdrola consolidates assets in Brazil, possible IPO‍​ * SHAREHOLDERS OF NEOENERGIA , I.E., BB BANCO DE INVESTIMENTO, CAIXA DE PREVIDENCIA DOS FUNCIONARIOS DO BANCO DO BRASIL AND IBERDROLA ENERGIA REACH DEAL SO THAT NEOENERGIA INCORPORATES BUSINESSES OF ELEKTRO ‍​