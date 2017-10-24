Edition:
India

Iberdrola SA (IBE.MC)

IBE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

6.75EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
€6.70
Open
€6.67
Day's High
€6.76
Day's Low
€6.67
Volume
10,425,552
Avg. Vol
12,882,762
52-wk High
€7.30
52-wk Low
€5.53

Select another date:

Fri, Oct 20 2017

EXCLUSIVE-Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted

* Siemens Gamesa delays strategy to February, share price falls

Continue Reading

UPDATE 1-ScottishPower Renewables gets planning approval for 1.2 GW offshore windfarm

LONDON, Aug 7 ScottishPower Renewables, part of Spanish utility Iberdrola, has received planning approval from the British government for a 1.2-gigawatt offshore wind farm off the coast of Norfolk, the firm said on Monday.

EXCLUSIVE-IBERDROLA, PARTNERS COULD LAUNCH IPO OF BRAZIL'S NEOENERGIA AS EARLY AS SEPTEMBER, SOURCES SAY

EXCLUSIVE-IBERDROLA, PARTNERS COULD LAUNCH IPO OF BRAZIL'S NEOENERGIA AS EARLY AS SEPTEMBER, SOURCES SAY

BRIEF-GE confirms it has secured its first order in Mexico for 7HA.01 gas turbine technology with Iberdrola

* General Electric Co- Confirmed it has secured its first order in Mexico for 7HA.01 gas turbine technology with long-time customer Iberdrola Source text : (http://bit.ly/2sQ3bRX) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Iberdrola consolidates assets in Brazil, possible IPO‍​

* SHAREHOLDERS OF NEOENERGIA , I.E., BB BANCO DE INVESTIMENTO, CAIXA DE PREVIDENCIA DOS FUNCIONARIOS DO BANCO DO BRASIL AND IBERDROLA ENERGIA REACH DEAL SO THAT NEOENERGIA INCORPORATES BUSINESSES OF ELEKTRO ‍​

BRIEF-Iberdrola to build wind farm for Apple

* Says that through its US unit, Avangrid Renewables, it has signed an agreement with Apple Energy, a unit of Apple, for long-term energy sale from the Montague wind farm in Oregon, the United States

Select another date:

Market Views