BRIEF-Icade acquires two new clinics * ANNOUNCES TWO NEW ACQUISITIONS TOTALLING EUR 83 MILLION, THEREBY CONTINUING ITS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TWO LEADING OPERATOR Source text: http://bit.ly/2k3ivH8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Icade and veolia announce partnership concerning air quality in buildings * VEOLIA AND ICADE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP CONCERNING AIR QUALITY IN BUILDINGS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Icade to be involved in several development projects connected to Paris 2024 Olympics * TO BE INVOLVED IN SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS CONNECTED TO PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

French property group Icade eyes boost from Paris Olympics PARIS, Sept 14 French property company Icade said on Thursday that the decision to host the 2024 Olympics in Paris should deliver a boost for its business, as it also announced new contract wins.

BRIEF-Icade launches 600 million euro 10-year green bond‍​ * HAS SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHED ITS INAUGURAL €600M 10-YEAR GREEN BOND WITH A FIXED COUPON OF 1.50%‍​

BRIEF-RATP selects Emerige and Icade‍​ * RATP GROUP ENTRUSTS REALIZATION OF PRIVATE BUILDINGS OF ATELIERS VAUGIRARD TO EMERIGE AND ICADE‍​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Icade signs exclusive negotiation agreement to acquire controlling interest in ANF Immobilier * ICADE SA - SIGNING OF EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE A CONTROLLING INTEREST IN ANF IMMOBILIER

BRIEF-Icade and poste immo finalise creation of Arkadea * ICADE AND POSTE IMMO FINALISED CREATION OF ARKADEA, THEIR JOINT PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY‍​‍​