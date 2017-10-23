Edition:
ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.BO)

ICBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

263.00INR
2:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.15 (+2.00%)
Prev Close
Rs257.85
Open
Rs258.20
Day's High
Rs264.00
Day's Low
Rs256.35
Volume
505,390
Avg. Vol
1,081,214
52-wk High
Rs314.50
52-wk Low
Rs224.46

BRIEF-Starlog Enterprises executes settlement agreement with ICICI Bank towards repayment of dues

* Starlog Enterprises -executed settlement agreement with ICICI Bank towards repayment of dues of ICICI Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-DRA Consultants ‍approves proposal to renew financial assistance from ICICI Bank

* Says ‍approved proposal to renew financial assistance to tune of 75 million rupees from ICICI Bank Source text - http://bit.ly/2ymsGfH Further company coverage:

BRIEF-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says ‍further policy action contingent on evolution of output gap, its impact on inflation trajectory

* ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says by ‍retaining focus on inflation targets, RBI policy ensures confidence of investors on Indian macro-economic indicators continue​s

BRIEF-ICICI Bank ‍approves allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds

* ‍Approved allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds aggregating INR 4.75 billion

BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in Oct

* Keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in Oct Source text for Eikon: http://bit.ly/2gnnoap

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​

* Says co entered into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​

ICICI Lombard makes tepid trading debut after $871 million IPO

MUMBAI ICICI Lombard General Insurance fell as much as 3.4 percent in its market debut on Wednesday after raising $871 million in an initial public offering, amid worries about valuations for the country's top private non-life insurer.

BRIEF-ICICI Bank says offer for sale of ICICI Lombard shares by co and FAL Corp worth 57 bln rupees

* ICICI Bank -offer for sale of 86.2 million ICICI Lombard shares by co and FAL Corp at 661/share worth 57 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hiXxTP) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-ICICI Bank approves allotment of basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds worth 10.80 bln rupees

* Approved allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds worth INR 10.80 billion on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2faA5Uo Further company coverage:

BRIEF-ICICI Bank to consider ‍fund raising via issue of bonds

* Says to consider ‍fund raising via issue of basel iii compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

