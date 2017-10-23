BRIEF-DRA Consultants ‍approves proposal to renew financial assistance from ICICI Bank * Says ‍approved proposal to renew financial assistance to tune of 75 million rupees from ICICI Bank Source text - http://bit.ly/2ymsGfH Further company coverage:

BRIEF-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says ‍further policy action contingent on evolution of output gap, its impact on inflation trajectory * ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says by ‍retaining focus on inflation targets, RBI policy ensures confidence of investors on Indian macro-economic indicators continue​s

BRIEF-ICICI Bank ‍approves allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds * ‍Approved allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds aggregating INR 4.75 billion

BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in Oct * Keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in Oct

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​ * Says co entered into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​

ICICI Lombard makes tepid trading debut after $871 million IPO MUMBAI ICICI Lombard General Insurance fell as much as 3.4 percent in its market debut on Wednesday after raising $871 million in an initial public offering, amid worries about valuations for the country's top private non-life insurer.

BRIEF-ICICI Bank says offer for sale of ICICI Lombard shares by co and FAL Corp worth 57 bln rupees * ICICI Bank -offer for sale of 86.2 million ICICI Lombard shares by co and FAL Corp at 661/share worth 57 billion rupees

BRIEF-ICICI Bank approves allotment of basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds worth 10.80 bln rupees * Approved allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds worth INR 10.80 billion on private placement basis