Edition:
India

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (ICIR.NS)

ICIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

389.75INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.15 (-1.55%)
Prev Close
Rs395.90
Open
Rs398.50
Day's High
Rs398.50
Day's Low
Rs389.05
Volume
1,180,835
Avg. Vol
1,100,413
52-wk High
Rs509.40
52-wk Low
Rs271.00

Select another date:

Tue, Jul 25 2017

BRIEF-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance June-qtr profit after tax & extraordinary items rises

July 25 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd:

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More ICIR.NS Market Views