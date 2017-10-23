ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (ICIR.NS)
ICIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
389.75INR
3:58pm IST
389.75INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.15 (-1.55%)
Rs-6.15 (-1.55%)
Prev Close
Rs395.90
Rs395.90
Open
Rs398.50
Rs398.50
Day's High
Rs398.50
Rs398.50
Day's Low
Rs389.05
Rs389.05
Volume
1,180,835
1,180,835
Avg. Vol
1,100,413
1,100,413
52-wk High
Rs509.40
Rs509.40
52-wk Low
Rs271.00
Rs271.00
Select another date:
Tue, Jul 25 2017
BRIEF-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance June-qtr profit after tax & extraordinary items rises
July 25 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd:
BRIEF-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance clarifies news items regarding co taking over Sahara Life's insurance business
July 4 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
BRIEF-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance March qtr consol profit rises
April 25 Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
Select another date: