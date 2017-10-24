India Cements Ltd (ICMN.NS)
ICMN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
181.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.60 (+2.03%)
Prev Close
Rs177.55
Open
Rs178.00
Day's High
Rs182.80
Day's Low
Rs178.00
Volume
1,912,474
Avg. Vol
4,191,730
52-wk High
Rs226.25
52-wk Low
Rs104.30
Fri, Oct 6 2017
BRIEF-India's National Co Law Tribunal to hear RCom, Ericsson case on Nov. 8
* India's National Company Law Tribunal says to hear Reliance Communications, Ericsson case on Nov. 8 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Abhirup Roy)
BRIEF-India Cements gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs/bonds/other securities
* Gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs/bonds/other securities Source text: http://bit.ly/2yWh1BY Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India Cements says effect of demonetisation on construction, realty sector affected demand for cement
* Says effect of demonetisation on construction, realty sector affected demand for cement in quarter
BRIEF-India Cements June-qtr profit falls about 40 pct
* June quarter profit 264.4 million rupees versus profit of 439.8 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India Cements allots 973,544 shares to Trinetra Cement & Trishul Concrete Products shareholders
* Says allotted 973,544 shares to shareholders of Trinetra Cement and Trishul Concrete Products
