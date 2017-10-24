Indo Count Industries Ltd (ICNT.NS)
ICNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
112.15INR
23 Oct 2017
112.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.45 (-1.28%)
Rs-1.45 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
Rs113.60
Rs113.60
Open
Rs114.35
Rs114.35
Day's High
Rs114.35
Rs114.35
Day's Low
Rs110.00
Rs110.00
Volume
1,135,198
1,135,198
Avg. Vol
1,778,793
1,778,793
52-wk High
Rs210.05
Rs210.05
52-wk Low
Rs93.70
Rs93.70
Select another date:
Fri, Aug 11 2017
BRIEF-Indo Count Industries approves setting up of wholly owned unit in UAE
* Says approved setting up of wholly owned unit in UAE towards promotion of business in UAE and MENA countries Source text - http://bit.ly/2wzTnKd Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Indo Count Industries June qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 319.7 million rupees versus profit 602.9 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Indo Count Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 488 million rupees versus 678.6 million rupees year ago
Select another date: