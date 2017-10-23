Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP.L)
ICP.L on London Stock Exchange
956.00GBp
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
-8.50 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
964.50
Open
961.00
Day's High
961.00
Day's Low
953.00
Volume
42,784
Avg. Vol
675,830
52-wk High
971.50
52-wk Low
584.86
Tue, Jul 25 2017
UPDATE 1-Intermediate Capital Q1 assets dip on forex, investment completions
* Shares down 0.3 pct, lag flat mid-cap index (Adds analyst reaction, updates shares)
Intermediate Capital Q1 assets dip on forex, trade completions
LONDON, July 25 Fund manager Intermediate Capital Group said total assets fell 2 percent during its first quarter after inflows were more than offset by currency moves and as more money was returned to investors.
BRIEF-Intermediate Capital Group says inflows in Q1 were 600 mln euros
* Says inflows in Q1 were 600 million euros ($699.84 million)with robust demand for current fund raising
BRIEF-Intermediate Capital FY assets up 10 pct to 23.8 bln euros
* Total aum up 10 pct to eur 23.8bn, with eur 4.0bn of new money raised; third party fee earning aum up 19 pct to eur 18.7bn
MOVES-ICG hires managing director of marketing & client relations for U.S. western region
May 8 Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group Plc named Chris Hawkins as managing director of Marketing & Client Relations, Western Region USA, effective immediately.
