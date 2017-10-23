Intermediate Capital Q1 assets dip on forex, trade completions LONDON, July 25 Fund manager Intermediate Capital Group said total assets fell 2 percent during its first quarter after inflows were more than offset by currency moves and as more money was returned to investors.

BRIEF-Intermediate Capital Group says inflows in Q1 were 600 mln euros * Says inflows in Q1 were 600 million euros ($699.84 million)with robust demand for current fund raising

BRIEF-Intermediate Capital FY assets up 10 pct to 23.8 bln euros * Total aum up 10 pct to eur 23.8bn, with eur 4.0bn of new money raised; third party fee earning aum up 19 pct to eur 18.7bn