Idea Cellular Ltd

National Stock Exchange of India

98.15INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.90 (+7.56%)
Prev Close
Rs91.25
Open
Rs91.60
Day's High
Rs99.25
Day's Low
Rs91.60
Volume
60,048,237
Avg. Vol
12,587,391
52-wk High
Rs123.50
52-wk Low
Rs65.80

Fri, Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-Idea Cellular gets shareholders' nod for Vodafone merger

* Gets shareholders' nod for scheme of amalgamation among Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, Vodafone India Ltd & Idea Cellular Ltd

MEDIA-Idea Cellular, Vodafone India may also offer 4G smartphones - Economic Times

BRIEF-India's Idea Cellular says has not identified any data breach‍​

* Clarifies on news item regarding data breach in 6,000 Indian organisations ‍​including government offices, banks

MEDIA-India's Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular move High Court seeking stay on TRAI decision to cut IUC - Economic Times

BRIEF-Nokia to help Idea Cellular meet bandwidth demand

* To help Idea Cellular meet bandwidth demand by deploying 1830 photonic services switch based wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) solution​ Source text - Nokia will help Idea Cellular meet ever-increasing bandwidth demand by deploying Nokia's 1830 Photonic Services Switch (PSS) based Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) solution. The optical transport network solution will be implemented across fiber-constrained geographies on the Idea network. Once the technology is deployed, Idea will be

MEDIA-India's Idea Cellular, Vodafone mobile tower assets sale draw interest from ATC, IDFC Alternatives - Mint

MEDIA-India's Idea Cellular suggests methods to TRAI to calculate interconnect usage charge - Economic Times

MEDIA-Vodafone India may extend IBM contract to cover Idea Cellular - Economic Times

MEDIA-India's Idea Cellular seeks telecom department's nod for merger with Vodafone - Economic Times

BRIEF-Idea Cellular filed application before NCLT for approval of Vodafone merger

* Co on Monday filed application before NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench, for approval of merger with Vodafone India, Vodafone Mobile Services‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hEOTih Further company coverage:

