MEDIA-Idea Cellular, Vodafone India may also offer 4G smartphones - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-India's Idea Cellular says has not identified any data breach‍​ * Clarifies on news item regarding data breach in 6,000 Indian organisations ‍​including government offices, banks

MEDIA-India's Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular move High Court seeking stay on TRAI decision to cut IUC - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Nokia to help Idea Cellular meet bandwidth demand * To help Idea Cellular meet bandwidth demand by deploying 1830 photonic services switch based wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) solution​ Source text - Nokia will help Idea Cellular meet ever-increasing bandwidth demand by deploying Nokia's 1830 Photonic Services Switch (PSS) based Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) solution. The optical transport network solution will be implemented across fiber-constrained geographies on the Idea network. Once the technology is deployed, Idea will be

MEDIA-India's Idea Cellular, Vodafone mobile tower assets sale draw interest from ATC, IDFC Alternatives - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's Idea Cellular suggests methods to TRAI to calculate interconnect usage charge - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-Vodafone India may extend IBM contract to cover Idea Cellular - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's Idea Cellular seeks telecom department's nod for merger with Vodafone - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy