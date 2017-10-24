IDFC Bank first-quarter profit rises 65 percent; bad loans ratio falls IDFC Bank reported a 65 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher interest income and as the bad loans ratio fell from a year earlier.

BRIEF-India's IDFC Bank June-qtr profit up 65 pct * June-quarter net profit 4.38 billion rupees versus 2.65 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-IDFC Bank clarifies on news item regarding Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance merger with co * Clarifies on news item "Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance to merge with co", "Shriram Capital's life, general insurance business to merge with IDFC"

BRIEF-India's IDFC Bank says board approves resignation of Sunil Kakar as CFO June 30 Idfc Bank Ltd: * Says board approves resignation of Sunil Kakar as CFO Source text - http://bit.ly/2t8wts3 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-IDFC Bank COO Avtar Monga appointed as executive director * Says COO Avtar Monga appointed as an executive director on the board of the bank for a period of 3 (three) years Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oJgPiZ) Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's IDFC Bank at over 2-mth high; Q4 profit rises ** Shares of IDFC Bank Ltd rise as much as 6.5 pct to highest since Feb 23

BRIEF-India's IDFC Bank says actively looking at several inorganic options * Exec says sold 14 bad loan accounts for a net 20 billion rupees to asset reconstruction companies in Q4