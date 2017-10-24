Edition:
India

IDFC Bank Ltd (IDFB.NS)

IDFB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

56.40INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs56.25
Open
Rs56.70
Day's High
Rs56.70
Day's Low
Rs55.90
Volume
5,292,732
Avg. Vol
8,710,493
52-wk High
Rs81.45
52-wk Low
Rs52.55

Thu, Oct 5 2017

BRIEF-IDFC Bank, Shriram Group agree to extend CES agreement up to Nov. 8, 2017

* Co, Shriram Group agreed for extension of confidentiality, exclusivity and standstill agreement up to November 8, 2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2fTMMHj Further company coverage:

IDFC Bank first-quarter profit rises 65 percent; bad loans ratio falls

IDFC Bank reported a 65 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher interest income and as the bad loans ratio fell from a year earlier.

India's IDFC Bank Q1 profit rises 65 pct; bad loans ratio falls y/y

July 27 India's IDFC Bank reported a 65 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher interest income and as the bad loans ratio fell from a year earlier.

BRIEF-India's IDFC Bank June-qtr profit up 65 pct

* June-quarter net profit 4.38 billion rupees versus 2.65 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-IDFC Bank clarifies on news item regarding Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance merger with co

* Clarifies on news item "Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance to merge with co", "Shriram Capital's life, general insurance business to merge with IDFC"

BRIEF-India's IDFC Bank says board approves resignation of Sunil Kakar as CFO

June 30 Idfc Bank Ltd: * Says board approves resignation of Sunil Kakar as CFO Source text - http://bit.ly/2t8wts3 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-IDFC Bank COO Avtar Monga appointed as executive director

* Says COO Avtar Monga appointed as an executive director on the board of the bank for a period of 3 (three) years Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oJgPiZ) Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's IDFC Bank at over 2-mth high; Q4 profit rises

** Shares of IDFC Bank Ltd rise as much as 6.5 pct to highest since Feb 23

BRIEF-India's IDFC Bank says actively looking at several inorganic options

* Exec says sold 14 bad loan accounts for a net 20 billion rupees to asset reconstruction companies in Q4

IDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises on higher interest income

India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.

