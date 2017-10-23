IDFC Ltd (IDFC.NS)
63.75INR
3:46pm IST
Rs0.15 (+0.24%)
Rs63.60
Rs63.50
Rs64.20
Rs62.35
7,426,266
10,157,478
Rs71.30
Rs50.20
Thu, Jul 27 2017
BRIEF-India's IDFC June-qtr consol profit up 65 pct
* Consol profit in june quarter last year was 1.81 billion rupees; consol total income was INR 23.61 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2uAM4D3 Further company coverage:
Shriram Group agrees to sell units to IDFC
NEW DELHI Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.
BRIEF-IDFC Ltd seeks members' nod for appointment of Sunil Kakar as MD & CEO
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sunil Kakar as managing director & CEO of the company
BRIEF-India cenbank removes IDFC Ltd from foreign investment ban list
* Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies- removal from ban list - FIIS/RPIS : M/S IDFC Limited Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sAslkt) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-IDFC Ltd March qtr consol profit down about 8 pct
* March quarter consol net profit after tax 2.48 billion rupees