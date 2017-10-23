Edition:
India

IDFC Ltd (IDFC.NS)

IDFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

63.75INR
3:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
Rs63.60
Open
Rs63.50
Day's High
Rs64.20
Day's Low
Rs62.35
Volume
7,426,266
Avg. Vol
10,157,478
52-wk High
Rs71.30
52-wk Low
Rs50.20

Select another date:

Thu, Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-India's IDFC June-qtr consol profit up 65 pct

* Consol profit in june quarter last year was 1.81 billion rupees; consol total income was INR 23.61 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2uAM4D3 Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

Shriram Group agrees to sell units to IDFC

NEW DELHI Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.

India's Shriram Group agrees to sell units to IDFC

NEW DELHI, July 8 India's Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.

BRIEF-IDFC Ltd seeks members' nod for appointment of Sunil Kakar as MD & CEO

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sunil Kakar as managing director & CEO of the company

BRIEF-India cenbank removes IDFC Ltd from foreign investment ban list

* Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies- removal from ban list - FIIS/RPIS : M/S IDFC Limited Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sAslkt) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-IDFC Ltd March qtr consol profit down about 8 pct

* March quarter consol net profit after tax 2.48 billion rupees

Select another date:

Market Views

» More IDFC.NS Market Views