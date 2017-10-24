IFCI Ltd (IFCI.NS)
IFCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
22.50INR
23 Oct 2017
22.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs22.50
Rs22.50
Open
Rs22.55
Rs22.55
Day's High
Rs22.70
Rs22.70
Day's Low
Rs22.25
Rs22.25
Volume
4,181,223
4,181,223
Avg. Vol
6,151,598
6,151,598
52-wk High
Rs33.45
Rs33.45
52-wk Low
Rs20.60
Rs20.60
Thu, Oct 5 2017
BRIEF-IFCI seeks shareholders' nod to offer securities worth up to 50 bln rupees
* Seeks shareholders' nod to offer securities worth up to 50 billion rupees via private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2yYnsUZ Further company coverage:
BRIEF-IFCI sells 24 pct stake in Tourism Finance Corp of India
* Says sold 24 percent stake in Tourism Finance Corp of India at average price of 150.03 rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2k6oVp4 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-IFCI approves sale of 4.2 mln shares of NSE
* Approved sale of 4.2 million shares comprising of 0.86 percent of total equity shares of NSE to one or more buyers in part or full Source text: http://bit.ly/2ftdAOj Further company coverage:
BRIEF-IFCI appoints Emandi Sankara Rao as MD & CEO
* Says appointment of Emandi Sankara Rao as MD & CEO of IFCI Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's IFCI Ltd June-qtr loss widens
* June quarter loss 2.77 billion rupees versus loss 1.10 billion rupees year ago
