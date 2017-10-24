Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGAS.NS)
BRIEF-Indusind Bank ties up with Indraprastha Gas for CNG smartcards
* Ties up with Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) for providing CNG smartcards for commercial & private vehicles at all IGL's CNG gas stations
BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas gets shareholders' nod for sub-division of shares
* Gets shareholders' nod for sub-division of shares Source text: http://bit.ly/2yxQ2vh Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas quotes highest additional bid bond for development of city gas distribution in Karnal
* Says co quoted highest additional bid bond for development of city gas distribution in Karnal district Source text - http://bit.ly/2wGrwbC Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas approves 1:5 stock split
* Says approved 1:5 stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Indraprastha Gas June-qtr profit up about 9 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.61 billion rupees versus profit of 1.48 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-RBI says Indraprastha Gas Limited removed from the FIIS/ FPIS ban list.
* RBI says Indraprastha Gas Limited removed from the FIIS/ FPIS ban list.
BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas to consider sub-division of equity shares
* Says to consider sub division of equity shares Source text: http://bit.ly/2uF9Q1O Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas gets nod from director of Industries & Commerce, Haryana to lay CGD network in Gurugram
* Says gets permission from director of Industries & Commerce, Haryana to lay City Gas Distribution network in Gurugram Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uqGKDA) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas gets members' nod to increase foreign investment limit in share capital
* Gets members' nod to increase foreign investment limit in share capital of co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ryQ7v6) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas seeks members' nod for increase in investment by FIIs to 30 pct
* Seeks members' nod for increase in aggregate investment by FIIs or RFPIs to up to 30 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: