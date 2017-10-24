Edition:
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGAS.NS)

IGAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,613.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs58.05 (+3.73%)
Prev Close
Rs1,555.15
Open
Rs1,561.90
Day's High
Rs1,620.75
Day's Low
Rs1,557.45
Volume
782,829
Avg. Vol
467,229
52-wk High
Rs1,620.75
52-wk Low
Rs793.20

Wed, Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-‍Indusind Bank ties up with Indraprastha Gas for CNG smartcards

* Ties up with Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) for providing CNG smartcards for commercial & private vehicles at all IGL's CNG gas stations​

BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas gets shareholders' nod for sub-division of shares

* Gets shareholders' nod for sub-division of shares Source text: http://bit.ly/2yxQ2vh Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas quotes highest additional bid bond for development of city gas distribution in Karnal

* Says co quoted highest additional bid bond for development of city gas distribution in Karnal district Source text - http://bit.ly/2wGrwbC Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas ‍approves 1:5 stock split​

* Says ‍approved 1:5 stock split​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Indraprastha Gas June-qtr profit up about 9 pct

* June quarter net profit 1.61 billion rupees versus profit of 1.48 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-RBI says Indraprastha Gas Limited removed from the FIIS/ FPIS ban list.

* RBI says Indraprastha Gas Limited removed from the FIIS/ FPIS ban list.

BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas to consider sub-division of equity shares‍​

* Says to consider sub division of equity shares‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2uF9Q1O Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas gets nod from director of Industries & Commerce, Haryana to lay CGD network in Gurugram

* Says gets permission from director of Industries & Commerce, Haryana to lay City Gas Distribution network in Gurugram Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uqGKDA) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas gets members' nod to increase foreign investment limit in share capital

* Gets members' nod to increase foreign investment limit in share capital of co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ryQ7v6) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas seeks members' nod for increase in investment by FIIs to 30 pct

* Seeks members' nod for increase in aggregate investment by FIIs or RFPIs to up to 30 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

