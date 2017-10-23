Innogy CEO says no concrete plans to sell British Npower unit FRANKFURT Innogy , Germany's largest energy group by market value, is reviewing its troubled British retail unit Npower but currently has no plans to sell the business, Chief Executive Peter Terium told journalists on Thursday.

Innogy to spend 1.2 billion euro on e-mobility, solar, glass fibre FRANKFURT Innogy, Germany's largest energy group by market value, will spend up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) on e-mobility, photovoltaics and glass fibre networks by 2019, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Innogy, Statkraft win tender for 860 MW offshore wind park in UK FRANKFURT Germany's Innogy and Norway's Statkraft [STATKF.UL] won a public tender for their 860 megawatt Triton Knoll offshore wind project off the British coast, Innogy said on Monday.

UPDATE 3-Germany's Innogy says no need for strategic partner to grow FRANKFURT, Aug 11 Innogy, Germany's largest energy group, has no need of a strategic partner to help expand its business, its chief executive said on Friday, adding there was no prospect of a large deal involving the company.

Innogy CEO talks down European utility M&A prospects FRANKFURT The chief executive of Innogy, Germany's largest energy group, on Friday dismissed talk of new, large-scale consolidation in the European utility sector, saying recent media reports about the matter were fueled by fee-hungry banks.

