Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd (IHME.NS)
IHME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
518.90INR
23 Oct 2017
518.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.95 (-1.32%)
Rs-6.95 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs525.85
Rs525.85
Open
Rs533.00
Rs533.00
Day's High
Rs533.00
Rs533.00
Day's Low
Rs515.60
Rs515.60
Volume
12,356
12,356
Avg. Vol
43,036
43,036
52-wk High
Rs594.70
Rs594.70
52-wk Low
Rs302.30
Rs302.30
Select another date:
Tue, Sep 12 2017
BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Co to close its national rifle division in Gujarat
* Says co decided to close its national rifle division in Gujarat Source text: http://bit.ly/2eSCxyE Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Company June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 198.6 million rupees versus profit of 257.9 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe gets work order from Municipal Corporation Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
* Says company has secured a work order of INR 1 billion from Municipal Corporation Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Company gets work order worth 2.57 bln rupees
* Says secured a work order of INR 2.57 billion from Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company Ltd
BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Company gets work order worth 2.61 bln rupees
* Says secured work order of INR 2.61 billion from public health engineering department, ajmer, rajasthan
BRIEF-Indian Hume pipe Co March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 332.4 million rupees versus 94.3 million rupees year ago
Select another date: