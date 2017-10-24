BRIEF-Indian Hotels Co approved appointment of Puneet Chhatwal as CEO * Says approved appointment of Puneet Chhatwal as managing director and chief executive officer

BRIEF-Indian Hotels gets shareholders' nod for appointment of N. Chandrasekaran as director * Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of N Chandrasekaran as director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Company approves rights issue worth 15 bln rupees * Approves rights issue of equity shares to existing shareholders worth 15 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indian Hotels June qtr consol loss narrows * June quarter consol loss 249.6 million rupees versus loss of 1.69 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Indian Hotels Co seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs * Seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs up to an amount not exceeding 5 billion rupees

MEDIA-Ex-Tata executives Abhijit Mukerji, Mukund Rajan front runners for Indian Hotels Co MD and CEO post - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Head of Tata's hotel business to leave company in September MUMBAI Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd, part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday.

