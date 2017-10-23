Edition:
Iliad SA (ILD.PA)

ILD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

208.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€208.65
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
79,492
52-wk High
€236.70
52-wk Low
€166.70

Thu, Oct 5 2017

BRIEF-Iliad announces successful placement of 650 million euros bonds

* ‍ISSUE OVER-SUBSCRIBED, WITH OVER EUR 2 BILLION WORTH OF INVESTOR APPLICATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

UPDATE 1-Iliad profit rises on subscriber gains

PARIS, Sept 1 French telecoms operator Iliad said profit rose 22 percent in the first half as the provider of low-cost internet and mobile services continued to win new business from rivals Orange, Bouygues and SFR.

UPDATE 1-French telecoms group Iliad says Q1 sales rose 7 pct

PARIS, May 18 French telecoms group Iliad reported on Thursday that first quarter sales had risen 7 percent from the previous year to 1.22 billion euros ($1.36 billion), with about 300,000 new subscribers gained during the quarter.

