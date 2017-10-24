Edition:
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ILFT.NS)

ILFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

79.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.70 (+0.88%)
Prev Close
Rs79.15
Open
Rs78.60
Day's High
Rs81.50
Day's Low
Rs78.25
Volume
251,678
Avg. Vol
286,623
52-wk High
Rs124.80
52-wk Low
Rs69.10

Tue, Aug 8 2017

BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks June-qtr profit up 38 pct

* June quarter profit 247.8 million rupees versus profit of 178.7 million rupees last year

BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs on private placement basis

* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs on private placement basis in one or more tranches for up to INR 35 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wl6U8x Further company coverage:

BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks emerges as lowest bidder for project on 2-lane bi-directional Zojila tunnel

* Says emerged as lowest bidder for project on 2-lane bi-directional zojila tunnel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's IL&FS Transportation Networks posts March-qtr profit

* Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.65 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.60 billion rupees

BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks gets contract for development of road project in Laos

* Says contract procured for development of road project in people's democratic republic of laos

BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks' unit re-finances debt worth 17.30 bln rupees

* unit re-financed debt of INR 17.30 billion availed for development of road stretches in Jharkhand via issue of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRcA7h Further company coverage:

