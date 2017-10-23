BRIEF-Imperial Brands sells 10 pct of Logista for 252.2 mln euros Sept 7 CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (EUROPE) AND GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL:

UPDATE 1-Swedish Match Q2 profit up as US cigar volumes grow July 21 Tobacco group Swedish Match posted on Friday quarterly profits matching expectations helped by higher U.S. cigar volumes but was slightly more cautious about prospects to grow volumes in the full year compared with 2016.

Tobacco companies diversify into ‘pharmaceuticals’ (Reuters Health) - Tobacco companies claim to be developing and selling merchandise to help cigarette smokers quit, but health researchers accuse the industry of trying to hook consumers on different – still dangerous – nicotine products.

Woodford equity income fund sells BAT stake, keeps Imperial Brands LONDON Veteran UK investor Neil Woodford's 10 billion pound ($12.97 billion) equity income fund has sold its stake in British American Tobacco after strong performance, although it has kept its stake in Imperial Brands , the fund said.

Fitch Affirms Imperial Brands at BBB; Stable Outlook (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MILAN, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Imperial Brands PLC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings of 'BBB', as well as its Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The affirmation of Imperial's ratings reflects Fitch's confidence regarding the continuation of its deleveraging, the resilient and strong cash-flow generation, and a renew

Imperial Brands names cannabis expert to board LONDON, June 13 Tobacco company Imperial Brands has named an expert in medicinal cannabis to its board of directors, it said on Tuesday, the latest example of tobacco companies moving beyond their traditional products.