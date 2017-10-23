Edition:
India

Imagination Technologies Group PLC (IMG.L)

IMG.L on London Stock Exchange

173.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
173.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,216,588
52-wk High
297.50
52-wk Low
76.00

Select another date:

Wed, Sep 27 2017

Photo

China-backed fund clear to buy Imagination after rival interest ends

LONDON Imagination Technologies, the British chip designer selling itself to a China-backed buyout fund, said on Wednesday another potential buyer had ruled itself out, removing a potential hurdle to the 550 million pound ($737 million) deal.

Continue Reading

China-backed fund clear to buy Imagination after rival interest ends

LONDON Imagination Technologies , the British chip designer selling itself to a China-backed buyout fund, said on Wednesday another potential buyer had ruled itself out, removing a potential hurdle to the 550 million pound ($737 million) deal.

China-backed fund clear to buy Imagination after rival interest ends

LONDON, Sept 27 Imagination Technologies , the British chip designer selling itself to a China-backed buyout fund, said on Wednesday another potential buyer had ruled itself out, removing a potential hurdle to the 550 million pound ($737 million) deal.

BRIEF-Imagination Technologies ‍updates on sale of MIPS CPU business

* ‍UPDATE ON SALE OF MIPS - WITHDRAWAL OF THIRD PARTY INTEREST FOR IMAGINATION​

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE hits bump as banks fall; Imagination Tech flies

* Imagination Tech rockets after sale to Canyon Bridge (Adds closing prices)

Britain's FTSE hits bump as banks fall; Imagination Tech flies

LONDON, Sept 25 The UK's top share index retreated on Monday, pulling away from a one-week high as losses among heavyweight financials and commodities-linked sectors weighed, though small cap Imagination Tech soared after a buyout fund agreed to buy the chip designer.

BRIEF-Imagination Technologies announces ‍sale of MIPS and update on formal sale process​

* TO SELL WORLDWIDE MIPS CPU BUSINESS TO TALLWOOD MIPS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $65M IN CASH​

China-backed fund shunned by Trump to buy British chip maker

Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, the China-backed buyout fund that was barred last week by U.S. President Donald Trump from buying a U.S. chip maker, said it would purchase British chip designer Imagination Technologies Group Plc .

China-backed fund shunned by Trump to buy British chip maker

Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, the China-backed buyout fund that was barred last week by U.S. President Donald Trump from buying a U.S. chip maker, said it would purchase British chip designer Imagination Technologies Group Plc .

UPDATE 2-China-backed fund shunned by Trump to buy British chip maker

Sept 22 Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, the China-backed buyout fund that was barred last week by U.S. President Donald Trump from buying a U.S. chip maker, said it would purchase British chip designer Imagination Technologies Group Plc.

Select another date:

Market Views