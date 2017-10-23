Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (IMPJ.J)
IMPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,228.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-44.00 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
3,272.00
Open
3,237.00
Day's High
3,272.00
Day's Low
3,203.00
Volume
1,864,568
Avg. Vol
3,868,946
52-wk High
5,932.00
52-wk Low
3,054.00
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-Impala Platinum makes investment to advance development of Waterberg PGE project
* Impala Platinum makes strategic investment to advance development of the Waterberg PGE project
BRIEF-Transition Metals, Impala Platinum sign a definitive option agreement with North American Palladium
* Transition metals corp and impala platinum sign a definitive option agreement with north american palladium on the sunday lake pt-pd project
BRIEF-North American Palladium signs option agreement for sunday lake project
* North American Palladium signs option agreement for the sunday lake project and commences new exploration strategy
