Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (INBF.NS)
INBF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,337.75INR
3:51pm IST
1,337.75INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-22.95 (-1.69%)
Rs-22.95 (-1.69%)
Prev Close
Rs1,360.70
Rs1,360.70
Open
Rs1,364.15
Rs1,364.15
Day's High
Rs1,373.95
Rs1,373.95
Day's Low
Rs1,325.55
Rs1,325.55
Volume
2,114,411
2,114,411
Avg. Vol
1,400,501
1,400,501
52-wk High
Rs1,373.95
Rs1,373.95
52-wk Low
Rs616.55
Rs616.55
Select another date:
BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance Sept-qtr consol profit up 26 pct
* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 30.67 billion rupees
BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance gets shareholders' nod for increase in borrowing powers up to 1.45 trln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod for increase in borrowing powers up to INR 1.45 trln
BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance June-qtr consol profit up 25 pct
* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 8.26 billion rupees
BRIEF-Golden Tobacco says Indiabulls Housing Finance issued sale notice for co's property in Mumbai
* Says Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd issued sale notice for company's property situated at Marol, Mumbai
BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance allots NCDs
* Says allotted secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures worth INR 2.25 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUZZ-Indiabulls Housing Finance hits record high as Q4 profit rises
** Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd gain as much as 3.34 pct to a record high
BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance March-qtr consol profit rises
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 6.76 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 26.47 billion rupees
Select another date: