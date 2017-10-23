Edition:
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (INBF.NS)

INBF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,337.75INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-22.95 (-1.69%)
Prev Close
Rs1,360.70
Open
Rs1,364.15
Day's High
Rs1,373.95
Day's Low
Rs1,325.55
Volume
2,114,411
Avg. Vol
1,400,501
52-wk High
Rs1,373.95
52-wk Low
Rs616.55

BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance Sept-qtr consol profit up 26 pct

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 30.67 billion rupees

BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance gets shareholders' nod for increase in borrowing powers up to 1.45 trln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for increase in borrowing powers up to INR 1.45 trln

BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance June-qtr consol profit up 25 pct

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 8.26 billion rupees

BRIEF-Golden Tobacco says Indiabulls Housing Finance issued sale notice for co's property in Mumbai

* Says Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd issued sale notice for company's property situated at Marol, Mumbai

BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance allots NCDs

* Says allotted secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures worth INR 2.25 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BUZZ-Indiabulls Housing Finance hits record high as Q4 profit rises

** Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd gain as much as 3.34 pct to a record high

BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance March-qtr consol profit rises

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 6.76 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 26.47 billion rupees

