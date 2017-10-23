IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 billion deal to buy Bharat Financial NEW DELHI/MUMBAI India's IndusInd Bank Ltd agreed an all-share deal on Saturday to buy microlender Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd for close to 155 billion rupees ($2.4 billion), boosting its presence in microfinance lending and rural banking.

BRIEF-India's Indusind Bank sees loans growing at "mid-twenties" for full year 2017/18-exec Oct 12 India's Indusind Bank Managing Director & CEO, Romesh Sobti says:

BRIEF-IndusInd Bank Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​ * Says Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​ Source text: [Performance highlights for the Quarter ended September 30, 2017: *Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs. 1,820.99 crores as against Rs. 1,460.31 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a robust growth of 25 pct. *Non Interest income for the quarter was Rs. 1,187.57 crores as against Rs. 970.42 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a growth of 22 pct. *Core fee income for the quarter was Rs. 1,013.02 crores

IndusInd Bank second-quarter profit rises 25 percent IndusInd Bank Ltd posted a 25 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest income.

