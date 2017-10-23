Edition:
India

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd (INDB.NS)

INDB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

281.65INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.05 (-2.44%)
Prev Close
Rs288.70
Open
Rs288.90
Day's High
Rs291.40
Day's Low
Rs280.05
Volume
1,566,579
Avg. Vol
3,445,410
52-wk High
Rs301.90
52-wk Low
Rs18.50

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing Divyesh Shah as whole-time director, CEO

* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Divyesh Shah as whole-time director and CEO

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures approves raising funds via issue of shares through QIP

* Says approved raising funds aggregating to INR 30 billion via issue of shares through QIP Source text - http://bit.ly/2fceBGB Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures to consider fund raising

* Indiabulls ventures - to consider and approve inter alia raising long term firnds for the company by way of issue of equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs and/or bonds

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs and/or bonds on private placement basis of amount within borrowing limits of INR 50 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wyJUVH Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures appoints Sameer Gehlaut as non-executive chairman

* Says appointment of Sameer Gehlaut as non - executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures June-qtr consol profit after tax more than doubles

* June quarter consol net profit after tax 502.8 million rupees versus 204.2 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures says IVL Finance to undertake consumer finance business

* Says unit IVL Finance Limited would be undertaking consumer finance business

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures gets members' nod for preferential issue of shares to Tamarind Capital

* Gets members' nod for preferential issue of equity shares to Tamarind Capital Pte Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More INDB.NS Market Views