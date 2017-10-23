Edition:
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INE.TO)

INE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$15.05
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
111,233
52-wk High
$15.72
52-wk Low
$12.43

Tue, Aug 15 2017

BRIEF-Innergex announces normal course issuer bid

* Innergex renewable energy inc - received approval from toronto stock exchange to proceed with normal course issuer bid on its common shares

BRIEF-Innergex Q2 earnings per share C$0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Innergex acquires two wind projects in France

* Innergex renewable energy inc says acquired two wind facilities with an aggregate installed capacity of 43 Mw

BRIEF-Innergex Renewable announces commercial operation of two wind farms in France

* Innergex announces commercial operation of two wind farms in France

BRIEF-Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW boulder creek hydroelectric facility

* Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW Boulder Creek hydroelectric facility

BRIEF-Innergex reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

