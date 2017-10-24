Edition:
India

Intellect Design Arena Ltd (INEE.NS)

INEE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

128.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.70 (-1.31%)
Prev Close
Rs130.05
Open
Rs130.10
Day's High
Rs131.05
Day's Low
Rs127.70
Volume
188,558
Avg. Vol
504,394
52-wk High
Rs180.20
52-wk Low
Rs96.50

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena's iGTB to implement cash management platform for Bangkok Bank‍​

* Co's iGTB selected by Bangkok Bank as technology partner to implement comprehensive cash management platform‍​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena gets India govt's Government eMarketplace project

* Says co gets India government's Government eMarketplace (GEM) project Source text: http://bit.ly/2eoCo5M Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Intellect Design Arena posts June-qtr consol profit

* June quarter consol net profit 7.4 million rupees versus loss 628.9 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Intellect Design Arena gets govt contract for e-marketplace

* Says intimation on receipt of letter of award from government e-marketplace

BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena approves rights issue worth up to 1.99 bln rupees

* Says approved rights issue worth up to 1.99 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2txmmxc Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena approves rights issue

* Says approved rights issue in ratio of 5 rights equity shares for 22 equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena signs 10-year deal with one of Australia's "big four"

* Says signs 10-year deal with one of Australia's "big four" to implement integrated trade finance

BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena posts March-qtr loss

* March quarter net loss 249.3 million rupees versus profit 220.6 million rupees year ago

Select another date:

Market Views

» More INEE.NS Market Views