Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena's iGTB to implement cash management platform for Bangkok Bank
* Co's iGTB selected by Bangkok Bank as technology partner to implement comprehensive cash management platform
BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena gets India govt's Government eMarketplace project
* Says co gets India government's Government eMarketplace (GEM) project Source text: http://bit.ly/2eoCo5M Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Intellect Design Arena posts June-qtr consol profit
* June quarter consol net profit 7.4 million rupees versus loss 628.9 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Intellect Design Arena gets govt contract for e-marketplace
* Says intimation on receipt of letter of award from government e-marketplace
BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena approves rights issue worth up to 1.99 bln rupees
* Says approved rights issue worth up to 1.99 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2txmmxc Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena approves rights issue
* Says approved rights issue in ratio of 5 rights equity shares for 22 equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena signs 10-year deal with one of Australia's "big four"
* Says signs 10-year deal with one of Australia's "big four" to implement integrated trade finance
BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 249.3 million rupees versus profit 220.6 million rupees year ago