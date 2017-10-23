UK's Informa reports 41.3 pct rise in H1 revenue on global exhibitions boost July 25British business media group Informa Plc said first-half revenue rose 41.3 percent on strong trading in its global exhibitions business.

BRIEF-Informa announces sale of majority share in Euroforum * SAYS MAJORITY ACQUISITION OF ITS GERMAN/SWISS DOMESTIC CONFERENCE BUSINESS EUROFORUM BY LEADING GERMAN MEDIA GROUP, VERLAGSGRUPPE HANDELSBLATT GMBH.

BRIEF-Informa posts H1 pretax profit of 148.8 mln pounds * H1 REVENUE OF 915.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 647.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO