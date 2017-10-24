Infibeam Incorporation Ltd (INFC.NS)
128.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-2.95 (-2.25%)
Rs131.15
Rs131.40
Rs131.40
Rs127.70
4,579,931
8,415,586
Rs160.15
Rs79.98
Thu, Aug 17 2017
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation says unable to confirm or deny reports of Fairfax eyeing stake in co
* Says "unable to confirm or deny the news reports" Source text - http://bit.ly/2vFGwIa Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Infibeam Incorp June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol profit 163.3 million rupees versus 98.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation gets govt contract for e-marketplace
* Says intimation - receipt of letter of award from government e-marketplace ('GEM')
BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation seeks members' nod for sub-division of shares in ratio of 1:10
* Seeks members' nod for subdivision of shares of co in ratio of 1:10 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uDyksn) Further company coverage:
ADVISORY-Alert on Infibeam Incorp approving issue of senior unsecured notes withdrawn
June 23 The alert on Infibeam Incorporation Ltd approving issue of senior unsecured notes worth $500 million is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was issued inadvertently from a press release of an unrelated company, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.
BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation approves investment in Avenues Payments India
* Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd
BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation and Code Solutions to provide marketplace solutions to SMEs in Gujarat
* Code Solutions and Infibeam to provide technology enabled distributed marketplace solution to SMEs in Gujarat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: