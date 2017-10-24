Edition:
India

Infibeam Incorporation Ltd (INFC.NS)

INFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

128.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.95 (-2.25%)
Prev Close
Rs131.15
Open
Rs131.40
Day's High
Rs131.40
Day's Low
Rs127.70
Volume
4,579,931
Avg. Vol
8,415,586
52-wk High
Rs160.15
52-wk Low
Rs79.98

Select another date:

Thu, Aug 17 2017

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation says unable to confirm or deny reports of Fairfax eyeing stake in co

* Says "unable to confirm or deny the news reports" Source text - http://bit.ly/2vFGwIa Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation says unable to confirm or deny reports of Fairfax eyeing stake in co

* Says "unable to confirm or deny the news reports" Source text - http://bit.ly/2vFGwIa Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Infibeam Incorp June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 163.3 million rupees versus 98.7 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation gets govt contract for e-marketplace

* Says intimation - receipt of letter of award from government e-marketplace ('GEM')

BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation seeks members' nod for sub-division of shares in ratio of 1:10

* Seeks members' nod for subdivision of shares of co in ratio of 1:10 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uDyksn) Further company coverage:

ADVISORY-Alert on Infibeam Incorp approving issue of senior unsecured notes withdrawn

June 23 The alert on Infibeam Incorporation Ltd approving issue of senior unsecured notes worth $500 million is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was issued inadvertently from a press release of an unrelated company, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

ADVISORY-Alert on Infibeam Incorp approving issue of senior unsecured notes withdrawn

June 23 The alert on Infibeam Incorporation Ltd approving issue of senior unsecured notes worth $500 million is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was issued inadvertently from a press release of an unrelated company, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation approves investment in Avenues Payments India

* Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd

BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation and Code Solutions to provide marketplace solutions to SMEs in Gujarat

* Code Solutions and Infibeam to provide technology enabled distributed marketplace solution to SMEs in Gujarat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More INFC.NS Market Views