Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.

MEDIA-India's Infosys files complaint with cyber crime police after execs get defamatory mail - Business Standard - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-Navin Budhiraja, senior VP and head of technology at India's Infosys resigns - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions * Says Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hnhLrK Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Infosys Senior VP Sanjay Rajagopalan resigned on Sept. 13 * Says Sanjay Rajagopalan's (senior vice president, head - design & research) last date of employment with Infosys was Sept 13, 2017​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hcN644 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Infosys and CMA CGM Group sign strategic partnership * CMA CGM GROUP SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS INFORMATION SYSTEMS‍​

BRIEF-Infosys Ltd says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh * Says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh; hub is expected to hire 2,000 American workers by 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics * Says Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics - digital innovation and customer experience studio Source text - http://bit.ly/2xeDD1Y Further company coverage: