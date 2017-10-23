Edition:
India

Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS)

INFY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

939.50INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs12.55 (+1.35%)
Prev Close
Rs926.95
Open
Rs930.00
Day's High
Rs942.00
Day's Low
Rs928.10
Volume
4,577,048
Avg. Vol
6,448,320
52-wk High
Rs1,044.00
52-wk Low
Rs860.00

Tue, Oct 10 2017

Photo

Nifty, Sensex end higher; investors eye Sept-quarter results

Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday but the gains were capped as investors hedged their bets before September-quarter corporate results kick in later this week.

Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead

Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.

MEDIA-India's Infosys files complaint with cyber crime police after execs get defamatory mail - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-Navin Budhiraja, senior VP and head of technology at India's Infosys resigns - Mint

BRIEF-Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions

* Says Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hnhLrK Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Infosys Senior VP Sanjay Rajagopalan resigned on Sept. 13

* Says Sanjay Rajagopalan's (senior vice president, head - design & research) last date of employment with Infosys was Sept 13, 2017​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hcN644 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Infosys and CMA CGM Group sign strategic partnership

* CMA CGM GROUP SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS INFORMATION SYSTEMS‍​

BRIEF-Infosys Ltd says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh

* Says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh; hub is expected to hire 2,000 American workers by 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics

* Says Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics - digital innovation and customer experience studio Source text - http://bit.ly/2xeDD1Y Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Infosys inducted into Dow Jones Sustainability indices

* Says co inducted into Dow Jones Sustainability indices Source text - [Infosys Inducted into the Index Component of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Bangalore - September 8, 2017: Infosys has been inducted into the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) announced on September 7, 2017 and is now part of the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets Indices.] Further company coverage:

Market Views

