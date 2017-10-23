Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS)
939.50INR
3:59pm IST
Rs12.55 (+1.35%)
Rs926.95
Rs930.00
Rs942.00
Rs928.10
4,577,048
6,448,320
Rs1,044.00
Rs860.00
Tue, Oct 10 2017
Nifty, Sensex end higher; investors eye Sept-quarter results
Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday but the gains were capped as investors hedged their bets before September-quarter corporate results kick in later this week.
Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead
Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.
MEDIA-India's Infosys files complaint with cyber crime police after execs get defamatory mail - Business Standard
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MEDIA-Navin Budhiraja, senior VP and head of technology at India's Infosys resigns - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions
* Says Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions Source text: http://bit.ly/2hnhLrK Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Infosys Senior VP Sanjay Rajagopalan resigned on Sept. 13
* Says Sanjay Rajagopalan's (senior vice president, head - design & research) last date of employment with Infosys was Sept 13, 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2hcN644 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Infosys and CMA CGM Group sign strategic partnership
* CMA CGM GROUP SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS INFORMATION SYSTEMS
BRIEF-Infosys Ltd says will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh
* Says will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh; hub is expected to hire 2,000 American workers by 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics
* Says Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics - digital innovation and customer experience studio Source text - http://bit.ly/2xeDD1Y Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Infosys inducted into Dow Jones Sustainability indices
* Says co inducted into Dow Jones Sustainability indices Source text - [Infosys Inducted into the Index Component of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Bangalore - September 8, 2017: Infosys has been inducted into the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) announced on September 7, 2017 and is now part of the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets Indices.] Further company coverage:
