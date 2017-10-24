InterGlobe Aviation aims to land $616 million share sale on Friday MUMBAI India's InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs the country's top airline IndiGo, will conduct a share sale to institutional investors on Friday that will raise for the company and its founders as much as 39.45 billion rupees ($616 million).

BRIEF-Interglobe Aviation ‍approves price band for QIP issue at 1,125 rupees-1,175 rupees per share​ * Says ‍approved price band for QIP issue as 1,125 rupees to 1,175 rupees per share​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2xku1mj Further company coverage:

IndiGo parent to privately place up to 33.6 million shares InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the owner of IndiGo airlines, said its board had approved issuance of equity shares up to 33.6 million to qualified institutional buyers.

BRIEF-Interglobe Aviation seeks members' nod for issue of securities via QIP * Seeks members' nod for issue of securities via QIP Source text - http://bit.ly/2uVfQ5R Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's InterGlobe Aviation hits near 19-month high on record profit ** InterGlobe Aviation Ltd rises as much as 3.1 pct at 1,330.80 rupees, its highest since Jan 4, 2016

IndiGo parent reports record profit despite Airbus delays NEW DELHI InterGlobe Aviation, owner of India's IndiGo airlines, reported a record quarterly profit on Monday powered by growth in passenger revenue but warned that delays in deliveries of Airbus's new A320neo aircraft were affecting margins.

