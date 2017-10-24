InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS)
1,159.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs0.75 (+0.06%)
Rs1,158.85
Rs1,158.00
Rs1,172.65
Rs1,148.10
368,070
643,143
Rs1,346.70
Rs806.55
Thu, Sep 21 2017
BRIEF-Interglobe Aviation approves allotment of 33.6 mln shares to QIBs at 1,130 rupees each
* Says approved allotment of 33.6 million equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at 1,130 rupees each Source text: http://bit.ly/2hjgB4a Further company coverage:
InterGlobe Aviation aims to land $616 million share sale on Friday
MUMBAI India's InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs the country's top airline IndiGo, will conduct a share sale to institutional investors on Friday that will raise for the company and its founders as much as 39.45 billion rupees ($616 million).
BRIEF-Interglobe Aviation approves price band for QIP issue at 1,125 rupees-1,175 rupees per share
* Says approved price band for QIP issue as 1,125 rupees to 1,175 rupees per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2xku1mj Further company coverage:
IndiGo parent to privately place up to 33.6 million shares
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the owner of IndiGo airlines, said its board had approved issuance of equity shares up to 33.6 million to qualified institutional buyers.
India's IndiGo parent to privately place up to 33.6 mln shares
Sept 12 InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the owner of IndiGo airlines, said its board had approved issuance of equity shares up to 33.6 million to qualified institutional buyers.
BRIEF-Interglobe Aviation seeks members' nod for issue of securities via QIP
* Seeks members' nod for issue of securities via QIP Source text - http://bit.ly/2uVfQ5R Further company coverage:
BUZZ-India's InterGlobe Aviation hits near 19-month high on record profit
** InterGlobe Aviation Ltd rises as much as 3.1 pct at 1,330.80 rupees, its highest since Jan 4, 2016
IndiGo parent reports record profit despite Airbus delays
NEW DELHI InterGlobe Aviation, owner of India's IndiGo airlines, reported a record quarterly profit on Monday powered by growth in passenger revenue but warned that delays in deliveries of Airbus's new A320neo aircraft were affecting margins.
REFILE-UPDATE 2-India's IndiGo parent reports record profit despite Airbus delays
* Expects 20 pct annual compound growth in capacity for 2018-2020
BRIEF-India's Interglobe Aviation June-qtr profit up about 37 pct
* June quarter profit 8.11 billion rupees versus profit of 5.92 billion rupees last year