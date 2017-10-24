Investec PLC (INPJ.J)
INPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
9,989.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
9,989.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
62.00 (+0.62%)
62.00 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
9,927.00
9,927.00
Open
9,927.00
9,927.00
Day's High
10,020.00
10,020.00
Day's Low
9,720.00
9,720.00
Volume
445,258
445,258
Avg. Vol
1,190,306
1,190,306
52-wk High
10,603.00
10,603.00
52-wk Low
7,875.00
7,875.00
Thu, Jun 15 2017
BRIEF-Investec sells 18 leased aircraft to Oaktree Capital
* Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Investec to expand into life insurance
JOHANNESBURG, May 18 South Africa-focused bank Investec said on Thursday it would expand into offering life insurance to its private clients, as it reported a rise in full-year earnings.
South Africa's Investec reports 17 percent full-year profit jump
JOHANNESBURG, May 18 South Africa's Investec reported a 17 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday buoyed by its asset management and specialist banking businesses.
- Indian Aluminum Production To Rise To Meet Domestic Demand, Report Says