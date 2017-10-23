(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 13 (Fitch) India-based property developer Indiabulls Real Estate Limited's (IBREL, B+/Stable) plan to acquire the 45% of Indiabulls Properties Investment Trust (IPIT) that it does not own may put upward pressure on leverage, which is already high for its rating, says Fitch Ratings. On 11 October 2017, IBREL announced a cash offer to acquire the 45% of stake in IPIT that it does not own for nearly SGD305 million